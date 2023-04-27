Avory & Company LLC Has $11 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avory & Company LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $247.98. 241,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,127. The stock has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $267.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

