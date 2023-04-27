Avory & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 9,000 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. 1,354,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

