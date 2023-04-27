Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Stock Up 12.5 %

OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

