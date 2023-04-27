Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Short Interest Update

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Stock Up 12.5 %
OTCMKTS:AWKNF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
Awakn Life Sciences Company Profile
