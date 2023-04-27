B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILYG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.26. 12,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $23.93.

