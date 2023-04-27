Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.5 %
BAFYY stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group raised Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balfour Beatty (BAFYY)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.