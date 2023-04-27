Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Short Interest Update

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 0.5 %

BAFYY stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

