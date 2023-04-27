BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 17.74%.
BancFirst Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BANF traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.
Insider Activity at BancFirst
Institutional Trading of BancFirst
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in BancFirst by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
