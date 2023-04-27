BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.34

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $79.34 and last traded at $79.59, with a volume of 39483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.06.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 31.99%. As a group, analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,300.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.