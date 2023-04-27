BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.83

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 101,768 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.84%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

