BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.83

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and traded as high as $8.74. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 101,768 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62.
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
