Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.51

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and traded as high as $9.92. Bank of China shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 35,864 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.27.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

