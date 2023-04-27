Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.63

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 634582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,638,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,110,000 after buying an additional 177,005 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after buying an additional 116,491 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.