BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.11.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.33. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,526,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 292,991 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also

