Barclays Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $1.50

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.01.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103,307 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 711,535 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,882 shares during the last quarter.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.