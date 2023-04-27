Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $7.61

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.97. Barclays shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 3,060,956 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 20.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after buying an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 268.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 326.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 1,124.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,335,000. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.