Barclays Raises Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,200 ($14.99) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.48) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Smith & Nephew to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($13.99) to GBX 1,410 ($17.61) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,358.83 ($16.97).

Shares of LON:SN traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,294.50 ($16.17). 2,442,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm has a market cap of £11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,164.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 959.20 ($11.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,338.50 ($16.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

