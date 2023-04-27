Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QuinStreet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for QuinStreet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $594.60 million, a PE ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $134.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in QuinStreet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,839,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,097,000 after buying an additional 592,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QuinStreet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

