Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report issued on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 19,418.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $2,707,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 30.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 39,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.