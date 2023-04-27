Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78-3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.94.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $46.08 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baxter International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

