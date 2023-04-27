Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 405,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.