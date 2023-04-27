Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,000 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 382,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,143,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BAYRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 405,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
