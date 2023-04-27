Beldex (BDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.48 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $218.90 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,931.94 or 0.06482695 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00059971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00038815 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00019082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

