Beldex Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $218.38 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.91 or 0.06500032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00039597 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00018663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018871 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

