BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.24

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 330673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

