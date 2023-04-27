Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Benchmark Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

BNCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,735. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Benchmark Metals has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.75.

About Benchmark Metals

See Also

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

