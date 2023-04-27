BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. BHP Group comprises 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.7 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $72.82.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

