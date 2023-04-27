BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading Down 2.5%

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 93,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 313,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Singular Research cut BIGG Digital Assets to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

