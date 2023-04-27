Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Boosted by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 763.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up about 1.2% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TECH stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.84. 333,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,428. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 23.38%. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading

