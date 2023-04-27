Biogen Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $288.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.26. Biogen has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

