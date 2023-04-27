BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $7,961,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 125.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,500 shares of company stock worth $7,196,515. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

