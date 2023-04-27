Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Short Interest Update

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Biostage Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSTG remained flat at $6.00 on Wednesday. 15 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922. Biostage has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

