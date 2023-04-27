BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $359.30 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $359.30 million and $425,777.56 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $28,932.27 or 0.99931086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00027164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018388 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001191 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002290 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,378.78612623 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $421,142.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

