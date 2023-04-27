Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $29,082.65 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $562.97 billion and approximately $31.71 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.00401818 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00115966 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026725 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,357,700 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using cryptocurrency exchanges.
