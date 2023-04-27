Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.76 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $28,949.69 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $560.39 billion and $33.76 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00405538 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00116224 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026420 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000514 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,357,481 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
