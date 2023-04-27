Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $1.57 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $59.02 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00129267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001177 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

