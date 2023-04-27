Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and $137,328.20 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.48566834 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $114,882.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

