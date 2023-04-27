BitDAO (BIT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.91 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 26th. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $7.91 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

