Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Financial Review

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $11.43 million 4.54 $1.59 million $0.15 42.43 Blackhawk Bancorp $63.13 million 1.31 $13.64 million $4.83 5.89

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 11.16% 2.48% 0.39% Blackhawk Bancorp 20.86% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

