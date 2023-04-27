BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $650.67 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

