Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BXMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of BXMT opened at $17.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.43%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,067.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

