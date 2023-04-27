BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$119.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 947. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $74.46 and a 52 week high of $122.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet, Inc engages in the provision of time-sensitive premium overnight air cargo services. The firm is also involved in providing dedicated aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA, and other select international destinations. The company was founded by Ajay K.

