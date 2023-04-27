BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$74.14 and last traded at C$74.26. 2,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.80.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.02.

