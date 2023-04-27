BNB Price Hits $332.52 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $332.52 or 0.01128946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market cap of $51.83 billion and approximately $744.20 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,863,272 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,451.5112839. The last known price of BNB is 333.43621983 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1292 active market(s) with $965,683,105.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
