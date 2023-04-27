BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a growth of 425.3% from the March 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. 49,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,264. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

