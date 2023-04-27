Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.71.

NYSE:BA opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

