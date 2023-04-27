Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.79. 3,181,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.71. Boeing has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,344,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $256,052,000 after buying an additional 386,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Boeing

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.71.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

