Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

