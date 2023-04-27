Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 549 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VV opened at $184.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.59 and a 200 day moving average of $180.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.