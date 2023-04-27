Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 8,059 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Shopify Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

