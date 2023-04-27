Bogart Wealth LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $5,554,440,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The business had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at $620,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $45,673.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

See Also

