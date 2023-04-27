Bogart Wealth LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 644,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

