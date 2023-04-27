Bogart Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.69.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

META stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

