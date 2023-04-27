Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLB. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,727.0% during the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 1,561,476 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 328,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 185,681 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 180,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 54,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338 shares during the last quarter.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLB opened at $34.37 on Thursday. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

